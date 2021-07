The notion of a crime drama directed by Steven Soderbergh bears with it all manner of expectation, not unlike when you mix “gangster” with “Scorsese.” It’s all a bit 1 + 1 = 2; you can feel when the math is off, and you can also feel when the deviations are deliberate. So I wasn’t sure about No Sudden Move at first, but, for all its immediately apparent polish — and the automatic pleasure of seeing the likes of Don Cheadle, Benicio Del Toro, and Brendan Fraser up to no good and clearly at odds — it felt, for a little while, like it was reaching a little, wearing its coolness a bit uneasily.