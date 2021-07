On April 16, 2019, the Florida Panthers organization announced they will be funding and restoring the historic War Memorial Auditorium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, by turning it into a new sports entertainment facility and potentially their new practice facility. Back in May of 2021, the organization finally broke ground on the project and plan to have it done by the summer of 2022. The facility is about half an hour away from the BB&T Center in Sunrise and the Florida Panthers Ice Den in Coral Springs. With this recent development, the question begs, are the Panthers moving?