Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bryan, TX

“She was really looking forward to the future”, family remembers Bryan mother killed in ATV accident

By Mekena Rodriguez
KWTX
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan family is working to pick up the pieces after their loved one was killed in an ATV accident on June 19. “She was a loving mother, she was with her life partner Ernast and her family. She was very passionate about her family, she was passionate about life in general,” said Marsha Matcek, Grieves’ aunt. “She’s come through a lot of struggles and came out strong. She was really looking forward to the future and watching her kids grow up.”

www.kwtx.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
Bryan, TX
Society
Local
Texas Society
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Bryan, TX
Bryan, TX
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atv#Veteran#County Road#Accident#Atv#Kbtx#U S Navy#Blinn#Rn#Gofundme
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House blasts China's 'dangerous' rejection of coronavirus origins study

The White House on Thursday called China’s rejection of a second phase of the World Health Organization's (WHO) investigation into the origins of the coronavirus “irresponsible” and “dangerous.”. “We are deeply disappointed. Their position is irresponsible and frankly dangerous,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters when asked about...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate falling behind on infrastructure

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is falling behind on his plan to pass both a bipartisan infrastructure package and a budget resolution during the July work period after Republicans voted in unison Wednesday to block a motion to begin the infrastructure debate. Now the start of the Senate floor...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate braces for a nasty debt ceiling fight

Republicans are digging in on the federal debt limit, warning Democrats that it will be up to them to avoid a default as President Biden pushes for trillions more in spending. GOP senators are taking a firm line as Democrats plot a path for their $3.5 trillion spending measure, which the party plans to pass with budget reconciliation rules that will prevent the GOP from blocking it with a filibuster.

Comments / 0

Community Policy