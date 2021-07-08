“She was really looking forward to the future”, family remembers Bryan mother killed in ATV accident

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan family is working to pick up the pieces after their loved one was killed in an ATV accident on June 19. “She was a loving mother, she was with her life partner Ernast and her family. She was very passionate about her family, she was passionate about life in general,” said Marsha Matcek, Grieves’ aunt. “She’s come through a lot of struggles and came out strong. She was really looking forward to the future and watching her kids grow up.”