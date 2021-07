MOORHEAD — The Moorhead Blues completed a sweep of Detroit Lakes, winning 10-2 and 5-3 in an American Legion baseball doubleheader Tuesday. The Blues cracked 12 hits in Game 1, and tallied five runs in the fourth inning to take an 8-0 lead. Quentin Hegg had three hits and drove in two runs, leading Moorhead. Wyatt Tweet added three hits, Hayden Netland went 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Gavin Gast recorded a complete game from the mound, allowing just two runs off eight hits in seven innings.