Readers comments 7-9-21

The Claremont Student Equity Coalition believes that all CUSD students deserve to flourish in an institution that centers learning, care and compassion. Our coalition exists because we believe that progress is possible and that we the students deserve to be heard by the leaders in our community. We joined together a year ago because we shared a vision of schools where the needs of students of color are met, where suicide and overdose aren’t normalized, and where behavioral issues and substance abuse are proactively addressed by trained mental health professionals—not penalized by armed police. Central to our mission is the removal of an armed officer on our campuses and increased investment in resources to support the wellbeing of all students. In the face of ongoing resistance, we have kept up our advocacy because those goals are worth it.