Migrant detention centers are seeing a spike in coronavirus cases as the number of detainees has almost doubled in recent months. As of last week, more than 26,000 people are in custody at the U.S. facilities, compared to only 14,000 in April, according to the New York Times. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) reports that upward of 7,500 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in the centers during that time period – accounting for more than 40% of overall infections in ICE facilities since the onset of the pandemic early last year.