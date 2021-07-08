Cancel
Manitou Springs, CO

Affidavit: Parents left loaded gun on dashboard before purchasing marijuana the day their son shot himself

By Lauren Scharf
wgnradio.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — Parents of a 4-year-old boy are behind bars after leaving their child in a car with a loaded gun when he allegedly shot himself Tuesday afternoon. Around noon, the Manitou Springs Police Department received multiple calls about a shot being fired in the 400 block of Manitou Avenue. When officers arrived they found the child dead in the parking lot.

