Cannabis Movers & Shakers: The Ideation Lab, CanaFarma, Zoned Properties, Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission, Green Organic Dutchman, TerrAscend
The Ideation Lab Appoints Christina Jefferson To Advisory Board. The Ideation Lab, LLC has tapped Christina Jefferson to its advisory board. Jefferson brings extensive experience in the diversity, equity and inclusion field. During her career, she worked at Sephora, while she was also sitting on several boards such as the Jewish Community Relations Council of San Francisco and Congregation Sherith Israel.www.benzinga.com
