The OTs 9 is the latest SMG to be added to Warzone, so find out which attachments you should be using to shred through Verdansk in the Season 4Reloaded update. Warzone’s Season 4 Reloaded update is finally here and it has brought with it the shiny new OTs 9, fresh Operators, and exciting modes. Just like every new update, many players will be looking to grind out the very best attachments for the game’s new SMG. The OTs 9 is a powerful full-auto submachine gun that packs a blisteringly fast fire rate, great recoil, and decent damage in close-quarter engagements.