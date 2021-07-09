Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

The New Bross Chairs Collection Designed by Marco Zito

By Antonella Fraccalvieri
archiproducts.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarco Zito has designed the new Bross chairs collection, a versatile and contemporary range of lounge armchairs, chaise longue and poufs with soft and enveloping lines, shaped for maximum ergonomics. The large upholstered volumes and the slender structure in metal rod, identifiable of the WAM family, return with different modes...

www.archiproducts.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milan#Chaise Longue#Wam#Sit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Interior Design
Related
Interior DesignPosted by
CNN

Target’s new Jungalow collection is what interior design dreams are made of

Move over, modern minimalists! Known for bold colors, lively patterns and plants galore, Justina Blakeney’s brand Jungalow is now available via this long-awaited collab with Target home brand Opalhouse. Containing a whopping 300 pieces, the Opalhouse designed with Jungalow collection covers the home goods gamut, including bohemian bedding sets, gorgeous...
Aspen, COAspen Times

A New Era of Interior Design

Is it just me, or are people more obsessed than ever with home renovations and interior design?. Fueled by the popularity of home remodel TV shows and the endless stream of design inspiration on Instagram and Pinterest, the world of design has been heating up for years. Then suddenly the...
Interior DesignDezeen

Q Collection by Studio Adolini for Quadro Design

Dezeen Showroom: Italian manufacturer Quadro Design has released a collection of bathroom taps designed by Studio Adolini. The Q Collection is "an ode to steel and water" – materials that the brand has used throughout its 20-year history. "Stainless steel has always been at the centre of the company's main...
Interior Designarchiproducts.com

The New Ethimo Showroom in the Heart of Milan

13/07/2021 - Ethimo inaugurates the new flagship store in Via Cavallotti 8, inside the via Durini Design District, a prestigious ‘residence’ boasts more than 500 m2 of display area on several levels. Elegant and contemporary, attention to detail makes the difference here: from the architecture to the choice of finishes and colours that reflect the unmistakable Mediterranean spirit of Ethimo.
Interior Designarchiproducts.com

New Colors for In-Canto, the G.T.DESIGN Rug in Bamboo Velour

15/07/2021 - G.T.DESIGN introduces new colors inspired by Italian Renaissance for In-Canto, the rug in bamboo velour. In-Canto is a modern expression of a luxury rug with a light yet seductive weave, a product of G.T.DESIGN's extensive research in textile fiber focused on rug designs capturing the light. The shimmering properties of bamboo viscose are highlighted through a contemporary manual weaving technique developed through years of work with this yarn.
Interior Designcompletemusicupdate.com

Paloma Faith launches interior design collection

Have you ever looked at Paloma Faith’s outfits and thought, “I wish my house looked like that”? Well, now it can! The musician has launched her own interior design collection, Paloma Home. Said collection features a range of patterns on bedding and wallpaper, featuring tigers, birds and flowers, plus there’s...
Interior Designgadgetsin.com

Handmade Modern Wood Desk with Cable Channel

With the minimal ad elegant design, the handmade modern wood desk elevates your interior style. Let’s keep checking if you like the design. This is a beautifully crafted modern desk handmade by rldh, the Californian handicraft that brought us the wooden sitting and stand desk. The desk measures 30 x 47 x 23 inches and weighs 30 lbs. It’s made of .5″ Baltic birch with a maple veneer for durability and natural aesthetics. Meanwhile, the tidy lines deliver minimal elegance, and the wooden desk is finished with a professional-grade urethane coating to resist scratches and make it easy to clean.
Home & Gardenarchiproducts.com

The New Light Kitchen Hood by Falmec

14/07/2021 - Falmec presents the new Light kitchen hood. This island solution with an extremely scenic effect, becomes the main centrepiece of the kitchen, whether as an independent space or in tandem withthe living area. Ultra-compact in height, the suction body with its new Falmec Multi-Air technology, emerges as a...
Lorain, OHChronicle-Telegram

Lorain fashion designer Jevon Terance debuts new 'Raceway' collection

LORAIN — Jevon Terance’s career in fashion design has taken him around the world, but he chose a spot much closer to home to debut the “Jevon Terance Raceway Collection” on Sunday evening. A large crowd gathered at the Black River Landing parking lot behind the Palace Theater, curious to...
Designers & Collectionsfranchising.com

The Luxury Collection® and Designer Mercedes Salazar Unveil Homeware Collection

Mercedes Salazar Translates the Seychelles Into Homeware Inspired By North Island, A Luxury Collection Hotel. Mercedes Salazar x The Luxury Collection: North Island is inspired by the Seychelles’ bold colors and diverse wildlife. Each piece brings to life the authentic island experience, specifically drawing inspiration from the native Aldabra giant turtles, parrots and white-tailed tropicbirds. The hue-driven- collection is centered around the natural surroundings of North Island; bold pinks, blues, greens, and oranges reflect the exotic landscapes, fruits, and flowers on the island. Wicker candlesticks, vases, placemats, and baskets create a cohesive novelty piece for the home, reminiscent and reflective of the “barefoot luxury” of the North Island villas.
WorldPosted by
Apartment Therapy

This Modern Melbourne Apartment Proves a Rental Can Be Colorful and Playful

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Name: Josh, Matt (@joshandmattdesign on TikTok) and our puppy Louis. For creative couple Josh and Matt, their rental apartment isn’t just their home… they describe it as an art playground. “When moving to Melbourne we wanted an apartment that really enabled us to mesh work and home seamlessly and we found the perfect inner city two-bedroom, two-bathroom that allowed us to do just that!” they write. “Our apartment is often the testing ground for new ideas and art creations so you can always expect our interior to change and shift with us! For example, a lot of the art around our house is really a timeline of our art evolution and experimentation with color, texture, and materiality. Because we both work and live in our apartment, it was very important for us to ensure we felt happy in our surroundings. We love being surrounded by art and color; it really lifts the soul and engages the mind. We believe being surrounded by things you love helps inspire you to create amazing things!”
Video GamesComicBook

Secretlab Announces New 2022 Series Chairs

Secretlab revealed on Monday the next evolution of its gaming chairs: The 2022 Series headlined by the aptly named “Titan Evo” line of chairs. The jump from the 2020 Series to the one announced this week is accompanied by a number of different improvements made including a revamped lumbar support mechanism, a new base for all of the seats, and several other notable changes that’ll be immediately recognizable to anyone who’s already shopped around for a Secretlab chair. For those who haven’t before, some of the changes made have even streamlined the shopping process to help decisions be made easier. The chairs are available to order now via Secretlab's website.
EconomyPosted by
Atlanta Business Chronicle

WALLACE ENGINEERING REBRANDS AS WALLACE DESIGN COLLECTIVE

In recognition of their 40th anniversary, Wallace Engineering is pleased to announce their rebrand as Wallace Design Collective, effective June 1, 2021. The name was selected to honor Wallace's history while reflecting their growth as a multidisciplinary firm offering professional services beyond engineering. "We're excited about our new brand and the way it will help us position and promote all our services," said Tom Hendrick, Wallace CEO. "We're proud of our engineering history and excited about our new offerings. By incorporating elements of our previous brand, we also continue to represent our great culture at Wallace." ## About Wallace Design Collective Founded in 1981, Wallace provides civil engineering, structural engineering, IBC-mandated special inspections, roof consulting, landscape architecture and surveying. With offices in Tulsa, Oklahoma City, Kansas City, Denver and Atlanta, our staff of 27 principals and over 170 people represent personnel with professional registrations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, District of Columbia, U.S. Virgin Islands, and British Columbia, Canada. Wallace Design Collective's headquarters are located at 123 North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Tulsa, Oklahoma. For more information, please visit wallace.design.

Comments / 0

Community Policy