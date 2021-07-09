Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Comforts of home appeal to struggling United team

By Ken Sickenger
ABQJournal
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Mexico United’s players and coaches are more than ready to experience some loud, supportive background noise at Isotopes Park. After dropping three straight road matches and slipping out of a playoff position in the USL Championship’s Mountain Division, United returns home for back-to-back contests beginning with a Friday night matchup against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC. NMU hosts Charleston Battery on Monday.

www.abqjournal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
New Mexico State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hadji Barry
Person
Kalen Ryden
Person
Cody Mizell
Person
Deshane Beckford
Person
Sam Hamilton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Mexico United#Baseball#Mountain Division#Nmu#Charleston Battery#Estrella Tv#Switchbacks Fc#Rio Grande Credit Union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
MLS
News Break
Sports
Related
Video Gamesdexerto.com

The key transfers to save CDL’s struggling teams

Should OpTic Chicago drop FormaL? Do the ROKKR need to pick up a Challengers star? Reverse Sweep’s Enigma breaks down what kind of transfers the Call of Duty League’s struggling teams can make in order to ascend as real contenders at CDL Champs 2021. It’s hard to even know who...
MLSABQJournal

United they stand, and win

A little home brew was just the tonic New Mexico United needed. After three straight road defeats, United picked up its second straight home victory Monday night, riding Devon Sandoval’s second-half goal to a 2-1 victory over Charleston Battery at Isotopes Park. Kalen Ryden also scored for NMU (6-5-2), which...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Early team news for Derby v United

Sunday's 13:00 BST kick-off is live on MUTV and will allow fans a first glimpse of the Reds in our new home kit as preparations continue for the 2021/22 campaign, which gets under way next month. Wayne Rooney's Rams provide the opposition and it should provide an opportunity for a...
MLSchatsports.com

Atlanta United Fires Gabriel Heinze Amid Struggles, Club Turmoil

Atlanta United is searching for a new coach yet again after firing Gabriel Heinze 17 matches into his tenure at the helm. The decision comes after a 1–0 defeat to the New England Revolution, but it also comes on the heels of Heinze freezing star striker Josef Martinez out, revealing that the 2018 MLS MVP had been training on his own for unspecified reasons. When asked if he had the support of club president Darren Eales and technical director Carlos Bocanegra, Heinze said he didn't require it.
MLSABQJournal

ABQ soccer arena, leagues under new ownership

A five-person group of soccer players recently bought the adult and youth leagues that play at the International Indoor Soccer Arena, which also will be soon sold to the same group. The 18,000-square-foot soccer arena that sits on a 1.4-acre site in Albuquerque’s north I-25 corridor south of Paseo del...
MLBABQJournal

Lobo pair, Piedra Vista alum selected in baseball draft on final day

New Mexico played a large-if-unexpected role in Justin Armbruester’s super Tuesday. Armbruester heard his name called in round 12 of the Major League Baseball draft Tuesday, selected by the Baltimore Orioles with the 347th overall pick. It came less than a month after the University of New Mexico right-hander was named Mountain West Pitcher of the Year.
MLSPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta United wins appeal of Mulraney red card

A panel rescinded the red card given to Atlanta United’s Jake Mulraney in the team’s most recent game, making him eligible for selection for Saturday’s game against New England at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mulraney received a red card in the 74th minute from referee Joseph Dickerson after what appeared to be...
Santa Barbara County, CANoozhawk

Foresters Struggles Continue in Home Loss to SLO Blues

The Santa Barbara Foresters’ struggles continued Saturday, with a 7-5 come-from-behind loss to the San Luis Obispo Blues in California Collegiate League action in Pershing Park. With the loss, the Foresters fall to fourth place in the CCL South with an 8-7 record. The Foresters were up 5-4 in the...
SportsABQJournal

UNM star: Tokyo, here I come

“I still can’t believe it,” Howard said in a recent interview from Gradisca d’Isonzo, northeast of Venice. That’s where the Italian softball team, of which she is a member, was based before it flew to Japan. “I don’t think it will sink in that I am an Olympian until after...
MLSbrotherlygame.com

Photo Gallery: Philadelphia Union vs DC United

For just the second time since 2019, Subaru Park was at full capacity to welcome the Philadelphia Union back from a challenging three-game road trip. The game, the refereeing and the weather made for a bit of a chaotic night but the Union came out on top with a 2-1 win over rivals DC United.
Michigan Statearoundfortwayne.com

TinCaps recap: Fort Wayne 9, West Michigan 2 – 7/18/2021

The Fort Wayne TinCaps won their seven-game series against the West Michigan Whitecaps by taking the rubber match on Sunday evening, 9-2, at LMCU Ballpark. Comstock Park, Michigan (July 18, 2021) – The Fort Wayne TinCaps won their seven-game series against the West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers affiliate) by taking the rubber match on Sunday evening, 9-2, at LMCU Ballpark.
Arizona StateABQJournal

Top-rated Arizona prep quarterback commits to UNM

Chaparral High School’s Brayten Silbor, Arizona’s top-ranked quarterback by the Arizona Republic, has committed to play for the University of New Mexico as a 2022 recruit, he announced on Twitter on Tuesday night. Silbor, a 6-foot-3, 205-pound pro-style quarterback, led Chaparral, in Scottsdale, to the 6A state championship in his...
Las Vegas, NVDaily Iberian

Mountain West Football Media Days kicks off Wednesday in Las Vegas

The two-day Mountain West Football Media Days begins Wednesday at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. All 12 MW head coaches will meet with media on Wednesday, with coaches from Mountain Division teams (Air Force, Boise State, Colorado State, New Mexico, Utah State and Wyoming) scheduled for morning interviews followed by the West Division teams (Fresno State, Hawaii, Nevada, San Diego State, San Jose State and UNLV) in the afternoon.
Albuquerque, NMABQJournal

ABQ-based team lands historic Connie Mack berth

Mike Foote, the Albuquerque Baseball Academy founder and director, describes the ABA 2021s, an 18U team, as a “bunch of grinders.”. Apparently, the team is made up of a bunch of history makers, too. The ABA 2021s went 7-0, that included a dramatic 11-10 semifinal win, to capture the Continental...

Comments / 0

Community Policy