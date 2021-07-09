Comforts of home appeal to struggling United team

Atlanta United is searching for a new coach yet again after firing Gabriel Heinze 17 matches into his tenure at the helm. The decision comes after a 1–0 defeat to the New England Revolution, but it also comes on the heels of Heinze freezing star striker Josef Martinez out, revealing that the 2018 MLS MVP had been training on his own for unspecified reasons. When asked if he had the support of club president Darren Eales and technical director Carlos Bocanegra, Heinze said he didn't require it.