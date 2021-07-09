Comforts of home appeal to struggling United team
New Mexico United’s players and coaches are more than ready to experience some loud, supportive background noise at Isotopes Park. After dropping three straight road matches and slipping out of a playoff position in the USL Championship’s Mountain Division, United returns home for back-to-back contests beginning with a Friday night matchup against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC. NMU hosts Charleston Battery on Monday.www.abqjournal.com
