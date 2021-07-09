Ceramica Cielo Presents Plinio Washbasin at Supersalone
Supersalone Ceramica Cielo presents Plinio, the new “extra-large” washbasin designed by Andrea Parisio and Giuseppe Pezzano. Capable of adapting to different tastes and needs, Plinio is the example of perfect balance of rigorous proportions in harmony with the always winning concept of functionality. The stylistic feature of this model is the essential beauty and generosity of the shapes capable of creating unique atmospheres and suggestions.www.archiproducts.com
