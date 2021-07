In today's episode of the Daily Fix, a somewhat credible rumor has us speculating on Grand Theft Auto 6's release date AND the game's setting. If you're wondering when you'll be able to play GTA 6, well, it won't be this year. Or Next. Or possibly the year after that. And maybe not even the year AFTER THAT. And the upcoming Lost Judgement—the latest in the Yakuza spin-off Judgment series—might be that franchise's last. It's all due to a dispute over what platforms Lost Judgment is releasing on. And all of today's Daily Fix is brought to you by PUBG MOBILE.