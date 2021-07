In the last recap, I said Yordan Alvarez couldn’t hit a beach ball. Maybe, but his two-run home run tonight was some kind of a ball, and it sure went a long way. After an 0-22 stint, Yordan had two hits and two crucial RBI in this close 4-3 win over the Cleveland Indians. It was half the Astros run production, the other two runs coming from a Yuli Gurriel double in the first inning, and a two-out RBI single by Martin Maldonado in the fourth.