Meet the Super 9: The Tuscaloosa News' top West Alabama high school softball players in 2021
Here is The Tuscaloosa News Super 9 all-area high school softball team for West Alabama for the 2021 season:. Southern Academy’s Mallory Sluder is not only The Tuscaloosa News' Most Valuable Player, but she was also named AISA Pitcher and Player of the Year. In 160⅓ innings, Sluder allowed just 22 earned runs with a 23-1 record, a 0.96 ERA and 315 strikeouts. Sluder batted .406 and finished with seven home runs for the AISA Class AA state champions.www.tuscaloosanews.com
