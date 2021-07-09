David Morrell-John Ryder: WBA Re-Orders Super Middleweight Title Fight
Eddie Hearn and the brass at Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) are now in discussion for two super middleweight title fights. The World Boxing Association (WBA) has once again called for a fight between reigning WBA “World” super middleweight titlist David Morrell (5-0, 4KOs) and mandatory challenger John Ryder (29-5, 16KOs). The sanctioning body ordered a fresh round of negotiations on Thursday, with the two sides given thirty (30) days—until August 7—to come to terms or be subject to a purse bid hearing.www.boxingscene.com
