Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Sterk talks COVID-19, NIL and tickets in presser

By Wilson Moore
Digital Courier
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs vaccinations have leveled off, COVID-19 rates have begun creeping up in Missouri. The state averaged 15½ new cases per 10,000 people each day last week, second in the country only to Arkansas. And now, less than two months from Missouri’s football opener against Central Michigan, the uptick in cases is the latest concern for MU Director of Athletics Jim Sterk, who hinted that it could affect capacity at Faurot Field in the fall.

www.thedigitalcourier.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Nil#Central Michigan#Football#Nil#Sec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Sports
Related
Macomb, ILStar Courier

WIU working through new and old questions with NIL, COVID-19 and transfer policies

MACOMB – College athletic departments are currently gearing up for the upcoming athletic calendar year and their respective leagues and conferences are leading the way. For Western Illinois University, an athletic program that is part of both the Summit League and Missouri Valley Football Conference, the upcoming year presents new and old challenges.
College SportsWDSU

When it comes to COVID-19 vaccinations, SEC football talking tough!

HOOVER, Ala. — Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey started 2021 Football Media Days on Monday saying only six of the 14 teams in the conference have reached the 80% COVID-19 vaccination threshold. No details were given on which teams have reached the mark and which ones have fallen short. Unlike...
Rutherford County, NCDigital Courier

Post 423 and Post 82 split doubleheader, share title

BOILING SPRINGS — Two of the top Legion Softball teams in western North Carolina did battle on the field Tuesday night to determine the top seed in the upcoming playoffs. When the action concluded, however, nothing was decided because Rutherford County Post 423 and Cleveland County Post 82 split the double header (3-0 CC, 7-4 RC) to both end their regular season with 8-4 Division records. Both teams were declared regular season co-champions while tie breaking procedures will be used to determine the top seed.
College SportsStatesboro Herald

From pandemic to present, Georgia Southern Athletics pressing on

Georgia Southern Director of Athletics Jared Benko was hired in March of 2020 and was immediately thrown into chaos. Not only did he have to hire a new head men’s basketball coach and try and acclimate to a new school, but just over a week after his hiring came news from the NCAA that college athletics would be shutting down due to the COVID pandemic.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

2 NFL Teams Reportedly Have Lowest Vaccination Rates

Two NFL franchises reportedly have the lowest team vaccination rates in the league heading into the start of training camp later this month. The National Football League is keeping track of team vaccination rates as we inch closer to the 2021 regular season. There are reportedly two teams with less than 50 percent of its players vaccinated, according to a report from the Associated Press.
Clemson, SCwach.com

Dabo Swinney discusses COVID-19 vaccine, NIL ruling, and 12-team playoff

(WACH)- In-person interviews returned for Clemson football on Tuesday for the annual Clemson media day and Olympic games. In between interviewing the offensive and defensive coaches, media members split into teams to compete in some fun games at the Clemson football facilities. There were no masks or social distancing which...
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

WATCH: Dabo Swinney on Justyn Ross, COVID-19 vaccine, NIL, transfer portal

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney held his press conference at the 2021 Clemson Media Day on Tuesday. Swinney discussed several subjects during the hour long availability including the COVID-19 vaccine regarding his team, Justyn Ross' status, the new NIL landscape, the wild transfer portal, DJU in year two, and much more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy