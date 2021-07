Jamaal Barber is a visual artist who wants his artwork to speak to all aspects of Black life. He has received accolades for his pieces in both the worlds of art and education. For example, The New York Times commissioned and published illustration Black Art in America and Emory University he participated by providing print work for the Camille Billops and James V. Hatch archives at Emory University. Barber began drawing as a child growing up in the small town of Littleton, Virginia. While he knew that he wanted to be an artist, he also knew he wanted to make ends meet. So, he decide to focus on his god given talent.