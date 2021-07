VARStreet unveiled a product offering called WorksLeader that the company described as a subscription-based business-management platform for value-added resellers. "Our continued success amidst the COVID-19 pandemic is a testament to the commitment we share with our customers," VARStreet Director Shiv Agarwal said in a prepared statement. "Going into 2021 we have launched WorksLeader. It is an attempt to go global empowering B2B resellers with the right technology to boost their efficiency."