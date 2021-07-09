Sheraton Maui Appoints New Executive Chef and Director of Restaurants
Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa appointed two new team members to its food and beverage department – Mark Majewski as executive chef and Lanakila Graves as director of restaurants and bars. Majewski and Graves will lead operations for the resort’s multiple dining establishments, including The Sandbar, Cliff Dive Grill, Mai Tai, Teppan-yaki Dan, Coral Reef and in-room dining, as well as property catering functions and special events.mauinow.com
