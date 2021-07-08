Cancel
Willmar, MN

Brian Tersteeg

By dirks-blem
willmarradio.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrian Tersteeg, age 49, of Willmar, MN, died Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at his home. Mass of Christian Burial is Wednesday, July 14th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Olivia with Rev. George Schmit as celebrant. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation for Brian will be at the church for one hour prior to the funeral. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the Adaptive Curling Club in Willmar and the family will be planting a tree in memory of Brian. Arrangements are with Dirks-Blem Funeral Service in Olivia.

