Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

EV maker Nio to have 4,000 battery swapping stations globally in 2025

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pKEn8_0areHcjD00
The Nio logo is seen on a cover during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai, China April 19, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

BEIJING, July 9 (Reuters) - Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio Inc (NIO.N) plans to have 4,000 battery swapping stations globally in 2025, its president Qin Lihong said on Friday.

The company, which makes premium electric cars, aims to have 700 battery swapping stations by the end of this year. A battery swapping station allows drivers to change the battery in their cars to power the rides.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

147K+
Followers
178K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Ev#Chinese#Nio Inc Lrb#Nio N
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Electric Vehicles
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Economy
News Break
NIO
News Break
Cars
Country
China
Related
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

AB Volvo warns chip woes to linger after narrow profit miss

STOCKHOLM, July 20 (Reuters) - Sweden's AB Volvo (VOLVb.ST) warned on Tuesday of more production disruptions and stoppages this year after chip shortages prevented the truck maker from fully capitalising on strong demand for its vehicles in the second quarter. Operating profit at the maker of trucks, construction equipment, buses...
Economywtvbam.com

Suzuki to enter electric vehicle market by 2025, starting with India -Nikkei

TOKYO (Reuters) – Suzuki Motor Corp will enter the electric vehicle market by 2025 starting in India, Nikkei reported on Monday. The automaker plans an all-electric compact model to be made available for around 1.5 million yen ($13,626) after government subsidies are taken into account, the Nikkei said. ($1 =...
EconomyAgriculture Online

China's hog prices to rebound in near future - official

BEIJING, July 19 (Reuters) - China's hog prices are expected to rebound in the near future, an official from the country's state planner said on Monday. The number of hogs slaughtered in July and August are seen declining to some extent, Wan Jinsong, the head of the price department under the National Development and Reform Commission, told reporters.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China approves 7 fixed-asset investment projects worth $6 bln in June

BEIJING, July 19 (Reuters) - China's state planner in June approved seven fixed-asset investment projects worth 38.9 billion yuan ($6.00 billion), it said on Monday. China's economic recovery still faces difficulties and challenges, but the government will adopt effective and timely measures in response to new issues in the economic recovery, Yuan Da, an official at the National Development and Reform Commission, told reporters at a news conference.
EconomyAgriculture Online

China to buy 20,000 T of pork for state reserves on July 21

BEIJING, July 18 (Reuters) - China will buy 20,000 tonnes of frozen pork for its state reserves on July 21, a notice posted by the China Merchandise Reserve Management Center showed on Sunday. A previous notice from the reserve management centre said China would buy 13,000 tonnes of frozen pork...
EconomyMoney Morning

Here Are Two EV Battery Stocks to Buy on Monday

The electric vehicle sector has long since passed the tipping point from a specialist niche to… massive mainstream cash machine. But, and this amazes me every time I hear it, the EV revolution wouldn't be possible at all without batteries. You can't drive 'em, they're not glamorous or cool-looking like a Tesla Model S, but they're absolutely critical to the continued growth of the sector.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Rivian EV Maker Delays Production of First Two Models

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report -backed electric vehicle company Rivian Automotive announced that it will delay the deliveries of its debut R1T pickup to September after originally planning to debut this month. The company also moved the production debut of its R1S electric SUV, the startup's second planned model, to...
EconomyInvestorPlace

EV Stocks: Why RIDE, WKHS, NKLA, GOEV and NIO are Gaining Today

Shares of a handful of electric vehicle (EV) stocks are making moves on Thursday morning after some positive news from other parts of the world. This group includes Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE), Workhorse (NASDAQ:WKHS), Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA), Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) and Nio (NYSE:NIO). All five firms are making good moves on Thursday afternoon.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

India’s largest public EV charging station

Magenta Power, a Mumbai-based electric vehicle charging startup backed by Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd. (HPCL), has opened India’s largest public EV charging station in Navi Mumbai. The facility was inaugurated by Maharashtra Minister of Industries and Mining Subhash Desai. “Maharashtra has been in the forefront of EV development. Under our...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

TABLE-Breakdown of China's June industrial output

BEIJING, Jul 15 (Reuters) - Following is a breakdown of China’s industrial output for June, published by the National Bureau of Statistics on Thursday. (Percent change from a year earlier, except for sales/output ratio):. Jun May Apr Mar Jan-Feb Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun Overall output 8.3 8.8...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Reuters

Daimler reports Q2 preliminary adjusted EBIT of $6.42 bln

July 15 (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz maker Daimler AG (DAIGn.DE) on Thursday reported preliminary adjusted group earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 5.42 billion euros ($6.42 billion) for the second quarter, with car and truck divisions beating analyst targets. Mercedes-Benz Car and Van results were helped by pricing and cost...
MLBPosted by
SlashGear

Volkswagen reveals its money-maker plan for EVs and autonomous services

Volkswagen has revealed its New Auto 2030 strategy, its roadmap for the rest of the decade, and the automaker is hoping you’ll be willing to pay handsomely for software and autonomous services. Margins on electric vehicles should reach parity with combustion vehicles within 2-3 years, VW predicted today, helping close the gap in the transition, and potentially putting a new audience of shoppers in front of the automaker’s store.
EconomyCarscoops

VW Aims To Overtake Tesla As World’s Largest EV Maker By 2025

Volkswagen wants to establish itself as the world’s largest electric vehicle maker by 2025, overtaking Tesla in the process. While recently presenting its strategy, the German car manufacturer said it expects battery-powered cars to account for half of its global sales by 2030. Before that happens, it is looking to overtake Tesla in EV sales by 2025, despite the fact that EVs only accounted for three percent of its global sales in 2020.
Businessmining.com

EV battery maker SES agrees to go public via Ivanhoe SPAC

Battery maker SES Holdings Pte has agreed to go public by merging with Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. in a deal that will value the combined company at about $3.6 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. The combined company will get as much as $476 million in gross proceeds,...
MarketsInvestorPlace

There’s No Hurry to Buy Shares of Chinese EV Star Nio

If you’ve been waiting for a pullback to buy Nio (NYSE:NIO), does this past week’s dramatic U-turn lower offer investors a nice spot to park capital in shares? Let’s look at what’s happening off and on the NIO stock chart, then offer a risk-adjusted determination aligned with those findings. NIO....

Comments / 0

Community Policy