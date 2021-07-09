Dayton Dragons, Community Blood Center team up for blood drive

DAYTON — The Dayton Dragons and Community Blood Center are asking Miami Valley residents to help prevent a blood shortage during a community blood drive set to be held at Day Air Ballpark.

The blood drive is scheduled for Thursday, July 22. It will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Everyone who registers to donate will get one item of Dragon gear and a Community Blood Center t-shirt.

Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins will be accepted.

Appointments can be scheduled online at www.DonorTime.com or by calling (937) 461-3220.

