Geary County 4-H Fair activities are under way at the fairgrounds on the west side of Junction City. Youth participated in the Pedal Pull Sunday evening. Extension Agent Deb Andres said participants, ages 7-13, competed in the event where weights are put on a trailer behind a pedal tractor. "And the kids have to pedal as far as they can as the weights get closer and closer to the tractor, causing it to be harder and harder to motivate."