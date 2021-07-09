Cancel
From the Editor: The special bravery of 3-year-olds

By Eric Snyder
Nashville Business Journal 11 days ago
 11 days ago
"Three-year-old humans may be among the bravest creatures on Earth. It’s not that they’re unaware of risks and dangers — far from it. It’s that they’re willing to face so many of the risks and dangers they sense at every turn."

