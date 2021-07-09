Tyson Listeria Chicken Recall increases by over 500,000 pounds
Details of this recall were updated to reflect additional date codes and an increase in product poundage from approximately 8,492,832 pounds to approximately 8,955,296 pounds. The recalled product names and product codes remain the same. While the product was distributed to schools, it resulted from a commercial sale and was not part of food provided by the USDA for the National School Lunch Program.www.foodpoisonjournal.com
