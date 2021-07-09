Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food Safety

Tyson Listeria Chicken Recall increases by over 500,000 pounds

By Josh Fensterbush
foodpoisonjournal.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetails of this recall were updated to reflect additional date codes and an increase in product poundage from approximately 8,492,832 pounds to approximately 8,955,296 pounds. The recalled product names and product codes remain the same. While the product was distributed to schools, it resulted from a commercial sale and was not part of food provided by the USDA for the National School Lunch Program.

www.foodpoisonjournal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chickens#Listeria Monocytogenes#Tyson Foods Inc#Fsis#Department Of Defense#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Food Safety
News Break
Health
News Break
USDA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
News Break
Public Health
Related
AgriculturePosted by
KOOL 101.7

Tyson Expands Processed Chicken Recall; 9-Million Pounds Affected

Tyson Foods, Inc. has added product to its nationwide recall of ready-to-eat, processed chicken. Thirty individual Tyson products are now included in the recall, as the company added an additional 500,000 pounds to the effort, increasing the total number of pounds of chicken involved to 9-million. The additional Tyson products...
Food Safetyfoodsafetynews.com

Cheese recall related to Listeria contamination expanded

Additional cheese has been added to a recall in Canada after authorities found additional information related to the situation. Fruiterie Milano Inc. is recalling La Bella Contadina brand Burrata Nadi con latte di bufala (cheese) from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

USDA aid for producers who culled pigs and poultry during pandemic

Producers who were forced to destroy pigs, chickens, and turkeys last year due to the pandemic are eligible for federal compensation ranging from 32 cents per chick to $258.57 for a heavyweight hog, said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on Tuesday. The new Pandemic Livestock Indemnity Program (PLIP) is the latest in coronavirus relief programs that have paid $24.3 billion to farmers since May 2020.
Food SafetyPosted by
Best Life

If You Have This in Your Freezer, Throw It Out Immediately, USDA Warns

Many of us keep frozen food in the back of our freezer for nights when we're in a pinch or could use a quick snack. You can go from a frozen food bag to a warm meal in mere minutes. If you have food from this popular chicken brand, however, you could be at risk of severe illness or worse. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently announced a recall of almost nine million pounds of food due to a risk of listeria. Read on to make sure you're not reaching for any of these dangerous items.
AgricultureWinchester Sun

Tyson recalling some ready-to-eat chicken products

Tyson Foods, Inc., has expanded a nationwide recall of nearly 9 million pounds of ready-to-eat chicken due to possible Listeria contamination to include products sold at convenience stores, according to the U S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. The frozen, fully cooked chicken products were produced between...
AgricultureThe Poultry Site

USDA greenlights additional pandemic aid for farmers who suffered animal losses

Livestock and poultry producers who suffered losses during the pandemic due to insufficient access to processing can apply for assistance for those losses and the cost of depopulation and disposal of the animals. The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Vilsack announced the Pandemic Livestock Indemnity Program (PLIP) in [recorded]...
Food SafetyLifehacker

How to Tell If Your Chicken Is Part of the 9 Million Pound Recall

Fully cooked, ready-to-eat chicken may be a convenient way to add some protein to a meal, but if you have any in your fridge right now, you’re going to want to check the label. That’s because almost 9 million pounds (8,955,296 pounds, to be exact) of Tyson chicken products are...
Agriculturewillmarradio.com

Aid available for farmers, livestock producers hurt by drought, pandemic

(Washington DC-) Livestock and poultry producers who suffered losses during the pandemic due to insufficient access to processing can apply for assistance for those losses and the cost of depopulation and disposal of the animals. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Vilsack announced the Pandemic Livestock Indemnity Program (PLIP) in remarks at the National Pork Industry Conference in Wisconsin Dells, WI. The announcement is part of USDA’s Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative. Livestock and poultry producers can apply for assistance through USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) July 20 through Sept. 17, 2021.
Public Healthfoodpoisonjournal.com

FDA announces Cyclospora, E. Coli O121 and Salmonella Typhimurium Outbreaks

The FDA announced today that it is investigating three new foodborne illness outbreaks involving Cyclospora, E. Coli O121 and Salmonella Typhimurium. At least 55 people total are already confirmed as patients in the three outbreaks, with the infections caused by Cyclospora, E. Coli O121 and Salmonella Typhimurium. The Cyclospora outbreak...
Food SafetyPosted by
Best Life

If You See This at a Barbecue, Don't Eat It, CDC Says in New Warning

July 4th weekend is finally here and that means fireworks, red-white-and-blue ensembles, and of course, the peak of summer barbecue season. But before you sit down for a picnic or on your patio for a meal full of hot dogs, hamburgers, and various cold summer salads, there's a brand-new warning from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that you need to read about a popular barbecue staple that has left at least three people hospitalized and one person dead. Read on to find out the one food you should avoid at your barbecue this July 4th weekend.
Dexter, MOsouthfloridareporter.com

Tyson Recalls Almost 8.5-Million Pounds Of Chicken Products Nationwide

Tyson Foods Inc., a Dexter, Mo. establishment, is recalling approximately 8,492,832 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) chicken products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced this week. The frozen, fully cooked chicken products were produced between December 26, 2020...
Food Safetyvicksburgnews.com

Tyson recalls 8.5 million pounds product at risk of deadly bacteria contamination

Poultry giant Tyson Foods, Inc. is voluntarily recalling 8,492,832 million pounds of frozen, fully cooked chicken products after regulatory agencies determined evidence of possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Three confirmed cases of listeriosis occurred between April 6 and June 5, one of which was fatal. Tyson Foods, Inc. released a statement...
Food SafetyPosted by
SELF

Chicken Recall: Nearly 8.5 Million Pounds of Frozen Chicken Was Just Recalled for Possible Listeria Contamination

Tyson Foods is initiating a massive chicken recall on 8,492,832 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat products due to potential listeria contamination. The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced the recall on July 3 after three cases of listeriosis, the foodborne illness caused by consuming listeria bacteria, have been connected to Tyson frozen chicken.

Comments / 0

Community Policy