U-S Senator Tammy Baldwin is one of four sponsors of the Volunteer First Responder Act. The Wisconsin Democrat calls it bipartisan legislation that would give potential volunteers a greater incentive to step forward. The bill would provide financial housing assistance through the U-S-D-A single-family housing guaranteed loan program. It’s aimed at helping those volunteers take time off work to complete more than 60 hours of training. Often they find themselves having to leave work to fight a fire or serve as an emergency medical technician. The National Fire Protection Association reports 67 percent of all firefighters nationwide are volunteers.