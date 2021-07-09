Food drive to be held on Saturday in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO — A “drive up-food drive” will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at VFW Post 115 and American Legion Post 20. The dual posts are located at 122 Park St. “We are glad to be co-hosting this food drive with Feed it Forward,” a spokesperson for the posts said in a press release. “Feed it Forward consists of local restaurants working to raise funds to help feed the folks that rely on our city’s programs for food and meals.