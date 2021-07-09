Cancel
WWE

Leighty's WWE Main Event Review 7.08.21

By Robert Leighty Jr.
411mania.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article-Thanks to everyone who commented on and read my review of Bash at The Beach 1996. Here can find the review here. I had fun looking back and doing a review of a show from years past and as I mentioned in the review, I am interested in doing so more. I am thinking I would like to do some more WCW shows, but we will see and if you have suggestions please feel free to share. As for Main Event we are nearing the end of The ThunderDome era, so it will be interesting to see how live crowds react in a few weeks. Let’s get to it!

