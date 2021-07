Whenever there are active Amber Alerts across the state of Texas, we hear about them everywhere. Not only would we tell you, but chances are you'd get a push notification on your phone (iPhone users know this firsthand), you'd see the announcement off I-20 on the TxDOT message boards, and you'd for sure see a child's face plastered all over social media. Amber Alerts help bring missing and endangered children home. But not all missing children in Texas are at the center of these alerts - but they still aren't home.