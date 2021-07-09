Cancel
Navajo, NM

Latest New Mexico news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. MDT

 11 days ago

Relief fund partners to donate shoes to Navajo childrenSHIPROCK, N.M. (AP) — Hundreds of children from several Navajo communities in northwestern New Mexico soon will have new kicks. A relief fund created by former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson and former Navajo Nation President Peterson Zah teamed up with four-time PGA Tour winner Notah Begay III and his foundation to deliver 300 pairs of Nike shoes. They gathered Thursday at the Dream Diné Charter School in Shiprock to distribute the goods. With no shoe stores on the Navajo Nation, organizers say they're already receiving messages of appreciation from Navajo moms. The relief fund was started last year to help get essential supplies and equipment to the tribe during the pandemic.

