Bristol County, RI

Hurricane Local Statement issued for Block Island, Bristol, Eastern Kent, Newport by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 10:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Block Island; Bristol; Eastern Kent; Newport; Northwest Providence; Southeast Providence; Washington; Western Kent This product covers Southern New England **Tropical Storm Elsa Impacting Southern New England** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Barnstable MA, Block Island RI, Bristol RI, Dukes MA, Eastern Essex MA, Eastern Kent RI, Eastern Norfolk MA, Eastern Plymouth MA, Nantucket MA, Newport RI, Northern Bristol MA, Northwest Providence RI, Southeast Middlesex MA, Southeast Providence RI, Southern Bristol MA, Southern Plymouth MA, Suffolk MA, Washington RI, Western Kent RI, Western Norfolk MA, and Western Plymouth MA * STORM INFORMATION: - About 110 miles west of Nantucket MA or about 70 miles south-southwest of Providence RI - 41.0N 72.1W - Storm Intensity 50 mph - Movement Northeast or 45 degrees at 31 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Tropical Storm Elsa will move across southeast Massachusetts early this afternoon. The main threat from Elsa will be flooding rains across much of southern New England, especially in urban areas. The strongest winds should be focused along the coastal waters and near the shoreline, especially on Cape Cod and the Islands. Elsa will rapidly exit the region later this afternoon, leading to improving conditions by evening. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * WIND: Potential impacts from the main wind event are now unfolding across coastal Rhode Island and across south coastal Massachusetts including the Cape and Islands. Remain well sheltered from dangerous wind having possible significant impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles. - Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent in areas with above ground lines. * SURGE: No impacts are anticipated at this time across Southern New England. * FLOODING RAIN: Potential impacts from the flooding rain are still unfolding across much of southern New England. Remain well guarded against life- threatening flood waters having possible extensive impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. In mountain areas, destructive runoff may run quickly down valleys while increasing susceptibility to rockslides and mudslides. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADOES: Potential impacts from tornadoes are still unfolding across extreme southeast Massachusetts and Cape Cod. Remain aware of the potential for an isolated tornado, producing possible limited impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. Elsewhere across Southern New England, little to no impact is anticipated. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions, including possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so immediately. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Now is the time to stay inside. Listen for updates and be ready in case you lose electrical power. Keep a battery- powered radio, charged cell phone and flashlight handy. If a tornado warning is issued for your area, quickly move to the safest place within your shelter. Protect your head and body. NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Boston/Norton MA around 6 PM EDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.

alerts.weather.gov

