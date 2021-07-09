Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Hitachi Solutions America Recognized as Winner of the 2021 Microsoft D365 Field Service Partner of the Year Award

MySanAntonio
 11 days ago

IRVINE, Calif. (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. Hitachi Solutions America, Ltd., a leading provider of global industry solutions powered by cloud services from Microsoft, today announced it has won the Dynamics 365 Field Service 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award. Hitachi Solutions was also named finalists for the Dynamics 365 Customer Service Partner of the Year Award and the Dynamics 365 Marketing 2021 Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Services#Prweb#The Microsoft Partner Of#North American#Global Partner Solutions#Channel Sales#Channel Chief#Partner Of The Year#Hitachi Solutions#Hitachi Solutions Ltd#Hitachi Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Telecommunication
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Customer Service
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
Businessmartechseries.com

Perficient Receives Sitecore Partner Award for Excellence in Solution Delivery – Americas

Perficient, Inc., the leading global digital consultancy transforming the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands, announced that it has received Sitecore’s award for Excellence in Solution Delivery for Americas. The award recognizes partners that have shown expertise in deploying Sitecore products to meet customers’ requirements. Marketing Technology News: ICSC Announces...
Softwarebostonnews.net

Facility Management Services Market 2021 Predictable to Witness Sustainable Evolution | IBM, Oracle, SAP

The up-to-date coverage of the latest report Global Facility Management Services Market provides a detailed synopsis as well as a consistent evaluation of accurate profits over the forecasted timespan. Current trends, industry analysis, and growth development represented in the report are of great help for the new industry players entering the market. This market research report includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets with the understanding given for variation in the growth of the industry in particular regions, giving a specific investigation of the market status, venture plans, establishment and usage, value patterns.
Worldaithority.com

6Connex And Hitachi Solutions Partner To Showcase Virtual Venue Innovation

Hitachi Solutions, Ltd Now Providing 6Connex’s Leading Edge Virtual Event Technology in Japan. 6Connex, the leading virtual venue platform for virtual and hybrid events, is pleased to announce its partnership with Hitachi Solutions, Ltd, a business application consulting firm for vertical industries in Japan. The exciting new partnership is the...
Softwarealbuquerqueexpress.com

Auditoria.AI Hand-Selected for the 2021 CRN Emerging Vendors List

Leading AI-Driven Automation Provider Part of Exclusive List of Top Technology Vendors. SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / AUDITORIA.AI, a pioneer in AI-driven automation solutions for corporate finance teams, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Auditoria.AI to its 2021 Emerging Vendors list in the cloud category. This annual list honors new and up-and-coming technology vendors that have proven their commitment to innovation and growth within the larger IT channel.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Microsoft Canada recognizes Bulletproof as the winner of the 2021 Security Impact Award

Canadian honor follows global nod as winner of the 2021 Security Microsoft Partner of the Year. FREDERICTON, NB, July 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Bulletproof is proud to announce it has won the 2021 Microsoft Canada Security Impact Award. These annual Canadian awards recognize Microsoft partners that have focused on bettering the lives of Canadians and demonstrated excellence in sales, marketing, skilling, innovation, and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.
BusinessLumia UK

Microsoft India announces country awards to recognize partner excellence

New Delhi, July 16, 2021: Microsoft India today announced country winners of the 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards. The local awards recognize Microsoft partners demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology. Embee, and PWC were recognized as Cloud Innovation Partners of the Year. Hanu, Softline, and Sonata Software were awarded the Technology Partners of the Year in Azure, Security and Business Applications, respectively. EY was recognized as the Gamechanger of the Year in the country.
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

ServiceMax Acquires LiquidFrameworks To Advance Field Service Management Solutions In The Energy Sector

PLEASANTON, Calif., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceMax , the leader in asset-centric field service management, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire LiquidFrameworks, a leading mobile field operations management solutions company specializing in the energy industry, from Luminate Capital Partners, a private equity firm investing in growth and enterprise software companies. The acquisition enables ServiceMax to expand its field service management solutions to meet the unique challenges of the energy sector.
Businesstechwire.net

Effectual Recognized with Amazon Web Services Global Public Sector Partner Award

Jersey City, NJ – June 22, 2021 – Effectual announced today that it has received the 2021 Global AWS Partner Network (APN) Public Sector Partner Award for Best Partner Transformation. The AWS Global Public Sector Partner Awards recognize leaders in the channel playing a key role helping customers drive innovation and build solutions using AWS Cloud technology.
Nashville, TNnashvillemedicalnews.com

Mobile Mentor Named Winner of Microsoft's 2021 Partner of the Year for Modern Endpoint Management

Mobile Mentor announced they have been awarded the 2021 Global Partner of the Year Award for Modern Endpoint Management. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation for their work with the Nashville-based caregiving organization, Alive Hospice. The recognition comes as a result of their work enabling "zero touch provisioning" (a service that leverages Microsoft technology to automatically configure devices) which allowed caregivers to safely and effectively attend to their patients remotely during the COVID-19 lockdown.
BusinessSFGate

Sunrise Technologies Recognized as the 2021 Microsoft US Partner of the Year for Dynamics 365 Commerce

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. Sunrise Technologies, a global provider of Microsoft Business Applications and cloud services, today announced it has received the Microsoft US Partner of the Year Award for Dynamics 365 Commerce. Sunrise Technologies was also recognized as a finalist for the 2021 Partner of the Year Award in both the Commerce and Retail & Consumer Goods categories last week, the only partner to receive finalist awards in both categories.
BusinessMySanAntonio

Velosio recognized as a finalist of 2021 Microsoft Indirect Provider Partner of the Year

Velosio honored for impact on the Microsoft partner ecosystem. Velosio today announced it has been named a finalist of Indirect Provider 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.
Businessaithority.com

Rockwell Automation Recognized As A Finalist For The 2021 Microsoft Internet Of Things Partner Of The Year

Industrial Leader Recognized Out Of More Than 4,400 Nominations In Over 100 Countries. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK), the world’s largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, has been named a finalist of the 2021 Microsoft Internet of Things Partner of the Year Award. The company was recognized among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Vuzix And TechSee To Highlight Field Service Solution

ROCHESTER, N.Y., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (VUZI) - Get Report, ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, will be hosting a webinar featuring partner TechSee, a leading AR assisted software developer. The July 14 th event will deliver a deep dive into TechSee's remote visual assistance solution for field service technicians, hands-free via Vuzix Smart Glasses.
Businessaithority.com

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Named Ingram Micro’s 2021 Blue Series Partner Of The Year And CORE Partner Of The Year For North America

Converge took home both awards at this years’ IBM Blue Series Summit. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider, is pleased to announce it has been awarded Ingram Micro Inc.’s North America Partner of the Year and CORE Partner of the Year for 2021. Both awards were announced during this years’ IBM Blue Series Event, held virtually by Ingram Micro.
SoftwareBeta News

Ubuntu Linux-maker Canonical is 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year finalist

Microsoft has been getting more and more friendly with both the Open Source and Linux communities in recent years. For instance, the Windows 11-maker offers its some of its popular software for Linux-based operating systems these days, such as Windows Calculator and the Chromium-based Edge web browser. No to mention, Linux is essentially integrated into Microsoft's desktop operating system thanks to the Windows Subsystem for Linux.
BusinessLumia UK

Congratulations to the 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year winners and finalists from Asia Pacific

Congratulations to the 2021 Microsoft Country Partner of the Year Award winners and finalists from Asia Pacific!. This year, we received over 200 nominations from partners in Asia Pacific; over 4,400 globally. Fifteen partners were named Country Partner of the Year winners in the region and two partners emerged as global winners in the categories “Rising Azure Technology” and “Learning”. Five partners from the region were also named finalists in global categories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy