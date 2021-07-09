Bradley Beal credits Russell Westbrook for elevating his game
Washington Wizards star shooting guard Bradley Beal is coming off the best season of his NBA career, in which he finished second in the league in scoring for the second-straight year. In 60 starts, Beal averaged 31.3 points on 48.5% shooting from the field, to go along with 4.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.2 steals per game, as he earned his third All-Star selection and helped his team reach the playoffs for the first time in three seasons.247sports.com
