Slow start left Revs, Arena at a loss

You were worried, don’t front. Justifiably so!; The first two months of Ryan Mountcastle’s 2021 campaign were cause for some concern. Regression to the mean was expected after the torrid pace he set after his call-up last season, but the nature in which it happened was startling: his OPS was under .600 as late as May 20th, and his slash line sat at .226/.255/.373 entering the game against the Twins on June 1. He often looked lost at the plate, striking out in nearly one third of his plate appearances and drawing walks in 3.6% of them, which is low even for a guy who has always had a reputation as a free swinger. If we’re looking at things through the prism of Kanye West albums, Mountcastle’s 2020 was College Dropout, Late Registration, and Graduation all rolled into one – bangers on bangers; His first two months of 2021, however, were a little more Yeezus. It was bad, but then came June.