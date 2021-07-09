Severe Weather Statement issued for Haakon, Ziebach by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 20:45:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Haakon; Ziebach A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN HAAKON AND SOUTHEASTERN ZIEBACH COUNTIES At 854 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles south of Dupree, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Dupree, South Eagle Butte, Intersection of Highway 63 and BIA Road 8 and Cheyenne River Reservation. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH