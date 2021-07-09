Cancel
Gila County, AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila by NWS

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 19:52:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-08 22:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Telegraph Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gila FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE TELEGRAPH BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR GILA COUNTY At 752 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms produced heavy rain over the Telegraph Burn Scar. Between 0.75 and 1.25 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Telegraph Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Telegraph Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Globe, Claypool, Central Heights-Midland City, and Russell Gulch. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

