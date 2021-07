Authorities in Dubai say that the blaze, which was caused by an explosion on a ship anchored in Jebel Ali, has been brought under control. Details are still emerging, but authorities in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates say that a large explosion in a container on a ship anchored in the Port of Jebel Ali, which shook surrounding buildings, subsequently caused a major fire to break out. Officials now say that the blaze has been brought under control and that there are no reported casualties, as of yet, but the full extent of the damage, which appears to be significant, remains unclear.