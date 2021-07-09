Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utah State

Utah named most underrated team in Pac-12 by PFF

By Steve Bartle
247Sports
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeading into the 2021 college football season, several Pac-12 teams are receiving warranted hype. Some is maybe a little excessive but the likes of Oregon, Washington, and USC is certainly understandable and have been talked about most in the conference -- but Utah has been gaining some steam this offseason.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah College Sports
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, UT
Local
Utah Sports
Local
Utah Football
State
Oregon State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Whittingham
Person
Mack Brown
Person
Lance Leipold
Person
Kirby Smart
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Pat Fitzgerald
Person
Dan Mullen
Person
Dabo Swinney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pac 12 Football#Pac 12 Conference#Pff#American Football#Usc#Pro Football Focus#Utes#Baylor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: NFL Draft 1st Round Pick Arrested Sunday Night

One first-round pick from the 2021 NFL Draft could be in big trouble after being arrested last night. According to TMZ, Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins was arrested on Sunday after being stopped by police for “speeding and driving dangerously.” Per the report, Collins was booked in jail last night but released shortly afterwards.
NFLLarry Brown Sports

Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett attend College World Series

Dak Prescott and his girlfriend Natalie Buffett flew in to Omaha on Tuesday to catch the College World Series. Buffett shared a few clips on her Instagram Story on Tuesday showing them in a private plane on the way to Omaha. She also showed herself holding up a ball that she apparently got her hands on while at the game.
NFLTMZ.com

NFL Rookie Jaylen Twyman Shot 4 Times In Horrifying Incident In D.C.

Minnesota Vikings rookie Jaylen Twyman -- a 6th-round pick in the '21 NFL Draft -- was shot FOUR times in a terrifying incident Monday ... but he's miraculously expected to make a full recovery. Twyman's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, explained the situation to ESPN ... saying the defensive lineman was in...
Georgia Stateclemsonsportstalk.com

Georgia quarterback, mom explain why he camped at Clemson

Feel the difference - The MOST DIGITAL CONTENT covering your CLEMSON TIGERS! Avoid clickbait and sites bloated with advertising!. Four-star quarterback Malachi Singleton‍ (North Cobb High, GA) had his pick of college football camps to attend in June, but the sophomore, who passed for 1,619 yards and 15 touchdowns while also rushing for 1,091 yards and 17 touchdowns chose to workout at Dabo Swinney’s camp on June 5.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says SEC’s Best Quarterback Is Obvious

There are a plethora of talented quarterbacks in the SEC this year, but there’s one in particular who ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum really likes for the 2021 season. Believe it or not, that quarterback is JT Daniels from Georgia. Daniels didn’t start every game for the Bulldogs last season, but...
NFLUSA Today

Eagles land high on a CBS Sports list of the NFL's most underrated teams ahead of 2021 season

2020 record: 4-11-1 Projected win total: O/U 7. How can a team that just won the Super Bowl a few years ago already be one of the NFL’s most underrated teams? Feast your eyes on the Eagles’ 2020 season, when organizational dysfunction and a historic regression from a former MVP candidate resulted in a total overhaul of both the team’s staff and QB spot. It’s back to square one in Philadelphia, where first-time head coach Nick Sirianni has been tasked with injecting creative energy into a plan that quickly went stale under Doug Pederson. Almost no one, from a national perspective, seems to be buying the possibility of the ex-Colts coordinator surprising out of the gate, with young Jalen Hurts under center. But couple the fresh staff with Hurts’ mobility, a healthier offensive line, a new No. 1 wideout in DeVonta Smith and some decent veterans on “D,” and a late challenge for the always-open NFC East title isn’t nearly as crazy as it sounds.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 most underrated moves of the Cleveland Browns offseason

Three underrated moves from the Cleveland Browns offseason. The Cleveland Browns are legitimate 2021 Super Bowl contenders thanks to a strong 2020 campaign and a productive offseason. General manager Andrew Berry has left no stone unturned in his attempt to build the league’s best roster. Here are three recent moves that may have received less attention than they deserve.
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Dwayne Haskins’ Wife is the Daughter of a Former NBA Player

I’m not sure if an NFL player has had more of a roller coaster career in such a short amount of time than Dwayne Haskins. By roller coaster, I mean the spinning tea cup ride because there hasn’t been many highs. Dwayne Haskins was one of the top quarterback prospects...
Austin, TXhornsillustrated.com

What is Steve Sarkisian’s first must-win game?

In a perfect world, a college football coach will meet all goals every season: win every game, claim a conference title, make it to the College Football Playoff, roll to the national championship and plan the parade. For good measure, dominate the all-conference teams, get a few players on the All-America teams and a slew of NFL Draft picks.
Georgia StatePosted by
The Spun

Dan Mullen’s Response To Georgia Question Is Going Viral

College football is almost back. Don’t believe us? Florida head coach Dan Mullen trash-talked Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs at SEC media days on Monday. Georgia is, once again, receiving plenty of hype ahead of the 2021-22 season. There’s plenty of reason to believe the Bulldogs can finally live up to it. Mullen is skeptical.

Comments / 0

Community Policy