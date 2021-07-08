Cancel
Bakersfield, CA

CHILD PREDATORS ARRESTED IN SPECIAL OPERATION

By United Reporting
crimevoice.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginally published as a Bakersfield Police Department Facebook post – On June 25th and 26th, 2021, Bakersfield Police Department officers began an operation designed to identify individuals soliciting juveniles online for sex and conducting sex registrant compliance checks. Bakersfield Police Department partnered with California State Parole, Kern County Probation, U.S. Secret Service, Department of Homeland Security, McFarland Police Department, Delano Police Department, and California City Police Department for a multi-agency task force.

