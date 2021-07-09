GCHS seniors honored for service commitments
Congratulations to Garden City High School seniors Siena DelliCarpini and Madison Matarazzo for their impending Reserve Officers’ Training Corps service commitments. Siena is an Army ROTC scholarship winner and will be attending Virginia Tech in the fall. Madison is a Navy ROTC scholarship winner and will attend the University of Virginia. Both students were honored by the American Legion at the high school’s Senior Awards ceremony.www.gcnews.com
