A ninth-inning rally from the Lake Erie Crushers fell short against the Florence Y'alls on July 8. The loss drops the Crushers to 20-18. Lake Erie scored two runs in the top of the ninth inning on an Issac Benard home run, but failed to get the tying run on base in a 9-8 loss. Game 1 of a three-game series against Windy City begins for the Crushers on July 9.