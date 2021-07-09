Cancel
MLB

Twins rally to edge Tigers 5-3 at Target Field

By Phil Miller
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNobody said battles at the bottom can't be entertaining. Ryan Jeffers broke up Tarik Skubal's perfect game in the fifth inning with a home run on Thursday, Miguel Sano tied the game with a 411-footer of his own, and the Twins bunted, blasted and hustled their way out of last place in the AL Central with a 5-3 victory over Detroit at Target Field.

