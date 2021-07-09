World's deepest pool opens in Dubai, part of huge underwater city

Italy’s largest island is urging visitors back with government-subsidized incentives including free hotel stays and museum access. (Vouchers are in limited supply, sold through authorized travel agencies.) New seaside resorts add further allure to Sicily’s plentiful sights—which include Greek temples, Byzantine mosaics and one of Europe’s most active volcanoes. The latest Rocco Forte property, Villa Igiea, housed in a historic villa overlooking the bay of Palermo, opened in June after a two-year renovation, and offers sea views from its patio and terraced gardens. Another Forte offering, the Verdura Resort on the other side of the island, just debuted new villas and will soon have a golf course. Also fresh on the scene is the San Domenico Palace, Taormina, now a Four Seasons hotel situated on a cliffside on the site of a 14th century convent, with an infinity pool and three restaurants for guests to choose from. —Brekke Fletcher.