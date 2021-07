Giants RB Saquon Barkley (knee) wouldn't put a timetable on his return from ACL reconstruction surgery when asked by Rich Eisen on The Rich Eisen Show. (The Rich Eisen Show) Barkley dodged Eisen's first question asking if he would have to start the season on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list as he recovers from a torn ACL he suffered at the beginning of the 2020 NFL Season. Barkley reiterated to Eisen that he was just taking it day by day and listening to the coaches and his body to tell him when he's ready for game action. Reports surfaced earlier this off-season that Barkley's reps could be limited early in the season, and it's seeming more and more like that will be the case at least for the first couple weeks. After Wayne Gallman headed to the 49ers in Free Agency, the Giants brought in Devontae Booker and Corey Clement as backfield reinforcements should Barkley not be given a full workload to begin the season. Back in April, Giants GM Dave Gettleman called Booker a "legitimate three-down back" after giving him a two-year, $6M deal. Don't be suprised to see him get a nice workload alongside (or in lieu of) Barkley in the first couple games of the season.