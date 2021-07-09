Cancel
Chesterfield, VA

2911 W Brigstock Rd, Chesterfield, VA 23113

Richmond.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFabulous all-brick Georgian on Lake Patrick Henry with wonderful views and lots of privacy! There is also a charming one-bedroom apartment attached to the house (with separate entrance) that includes a living room, dining area, fully equipped kitchen, and full bath which is perfect for multi-generational families or guests! The HUGE kitchen has been recently completely remodeled with all of the latest bells & whistles! An enormous breakfast room off the kitchen with a "picture window" view of the lake is simply delightful! The large family room with fireplace and built-in bookcases are complemented by a spacious office with hardwood flooring, crown molding, an exposed brick wall, and separate entrance. Gracious formal rooms make this GEM perfect for entertaining large gatherings. The four upstairs bedrooms are some of the largest you will ever see! A full walk-out basement with living area boasts a fireplace and wet bar with granite counter tops. There is also a fabulous billiard room, a full gym complete with shower and sauna, and wonderful laundry room. The rear terrace includes an outdoor kitchen overlooking the lake! A very special property and opportunity indeed!

Posted by
CNN

Jeff Bezos just went to space and back

New York (CNN Business) — Jeff Bezos, the world's richest man, went to space and back Tuesday morning on an 11-minute, supersonic joy ride aboard the rocket and capsule system developed by his space company, Blue Origin. Riding alongside the multibillionaire were Bezos' brother, Mark Bezos; Wally Funk, an 82-year-old...

