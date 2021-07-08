Great Plains Communications Bringing Fiber Optic Broadband Business Services to Council Bluffs, Iowa
Blair, Nebraska, July 8, 2021 — Great Plains Communications (GPC), a growing Midwestern telecommunications provider, is expanding its fiber optic network and rolling out gigabit-speed services in Council Bluffs, Iowa. More than 1300 businesses will be able to sign up for fiber-driven technology solutions including internet access with speeds up to 10 Gbps, managed Ethernet, managed WiFi and GPC Cloud Connect, delivered over fiber to ensure the fastest and most reliable connectivity.etczone.com
