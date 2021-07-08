Passing of Transit Operator Due to Traffic Accident

Torrance, Calif., July 8, 2021 – It is with great sadness that a member of the City of Torrance Transit Department experienced a fatal traffic collision this morning. While traveling to begin his route, Transit Bus Operator Johnny Camarillo suffered a fatal accident and passed away.

The accident occurred this morning around 5:44 a.m., at the intersection of Artesia Blvd. and Acacia Ave. in Compton, California.

Mr. Camarillo began his transit career in 2013 as an Apprentice Relief Bus Operator, in 2014 as Relief Bus Operator, and 2015 he was promoted to Bus Operator.

“Johnny was a wonderful member of our Team, we often received compliments about his excellent customer service, positive attitude and gift for humor,” said Transit Director, Kim Turner. His fellow employees also shared similar words describing his positive nature. City Manager Aram Chaparyan asks everyone to please keep the Camarillo family in their thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time. Mayor Patrick J. Furey also offered his condolences saying that “the Torrance family is deeply saddened by this tragic loss of Mr. Camarillo and we offer our humble thoughts and prayers to his family and friends.”

