BERLIN – The previously undefeated Yalesville 10-12 All-Stars fell to Southington South 4-2 in the District 5 championship on Wednesday at Petit Park in Berlin. Despite Southington South’s win, they haven’t quite wrapped up the district. Since Yalesville beat Southington South in the winner’s bracket game on Monday, Southington South had to win Wednesday’s game as well as Thursday’s rubber match on their home field. Essentially, the three-game series is tied 1-1 and heading back to Southington. The game will be played at Rec Park at 7 p.m.