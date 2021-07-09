Cancel
Douglas County, GA

Alert 11-year-old saves his four siblings as their home burns to the ground

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 11 days ago
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — An 11-year-old boy from Douglas County managed to save his siblings as an early morning fire ravaged their home.

Douglas County fire responded to a fire on Greenbrook Drive just after 7 a.m. on the Fourth of July. Fire officials arrived to see the single-family home was about 50% engulfed in flames.

Investigators spoke with the five family members who had successfully evacuated the home. They learned that the 11-year-old was the first to hear the home’s fire alarms.

The home had working fire alarms that caught the attention of the child.

The 11-year-old then alerted his siblings, ages 6, 8, 9 and 14, to the danger. They were all able to get out without any injuries.

Fire crews were able to get the fire extinguished at around 9 a.m.

Sadly, the home was a total loss, with damages estimated near $120,000.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated by Douglas County fire.

